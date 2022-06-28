CNN Guest Goes Scorched Earth on GOP Strategist: ‘Republicans Care About Life Until the Child Is Born’

A guest on Monday’s Don Lemon Tonight told a Republican strategist and CNN commentator that her party is only interested in protecting fetuses and not actual children.

Guy Cecil of the Priorities USA super PAC and Alice Stewart squared off on abortion, which last week the U.S. Supreme Court ruled is not actually a constitutionally protected right. The court overturned 49 years of precedent in doing so. Now, the issue is left completely to the states.

CNN host Don Lemon raised the prospect of a national abortion ban enacted by a future Republican-controlled Congress and White House. Lemon cited recent comments by former Vice President Mike Pence, who has said he wants a national abortion ban.

“Look, clearly both sides have what they want to do,” replied Stewart. “The pro-life side wants to protect life and the pro-abortion wants to provide abortion. What we cannot have what the Democrats want to currently do is the Women’s Health Protection Act. That is horrible for the unborn children. This would provide abortions without consent of parents. Could you imagine having a teenage daughter who needed to have an abortion and the parents didn’t have consent?”

Cecil replied in the affirmative.

“I could if that daughter was a victim of a rape or incest, in which case your party will allow, not just allow, force that 13-year-old girl to carry her rapist’s child, her pregnancy, to term,” he said.

Cecil continued, “The only difference between Clarence Thomas and the rest of the court is that Clarence Thomas said out loud, and Mike Pence said out loud what many Republicans like Alice will not say. They want the national ban. If they really believe, if they really believe what is happening is a murder, it is inconsistent for you to say a national ban is not the next step. And Republicans care about life until the child is born.”

“No,” Stewart responded. “The other option is what Democrats want. You’re fine with abortion up to delivery. That’s unfathomable.”

Cecil wasn’t having it.

“How many cases of a woman having an abortion at delivery do you know of that have been reported,” he asked. How many? How many? Just give me a number.”

“Democrats are fine with that though,” said Stewart.

“This is a stalking horse of the Republican Party,” Cecil averred. “Instead of giving women the rights, you want to give Mike pence and Clarence Thomas the rights over a majority of American women that want to choose their own reproductive health choices.”

Watch above via CNN.

