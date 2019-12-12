Republican lawmakers pushed back against Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) after the member brought up President Donald Trump’s alleged extramarital affair with porn star Stormy Daniels while discussing former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment during Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing.

“I would just like to note that the argument that somehow lying about a sexual affair is an abuse of presidential power, but the misuse of presidential power to get a benefit somehow doesn’t matter,” Lofgren said. “If it’s lying about sex, we could put Stormy Daniels case ahead of us.”

“We don’t believe that’s a high crime and misdemeanor,” she added.

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) quickly interjected and asked the California Democrat to yield, but Lofgren refused to back off.

“No. It’s not before us and it should not before us because it’s not an abuse of presidential power,” she replied.

Sensenbrenner then fired back: “The important thing is that Bill Clinton lied to a grand jury. That is a crime. The articles of impeachment that passed the House accused Bill Clinton of lying to a grand jury, a crime and something that obstructs the ability of the court to get to the truth. This is not what is happening here. Big difference.”

The clash between Lofgren and Sensenbrenner occurred during the House Judiciary panel’s deliberation on the two articles of impeachment that House Democrats released this week, which they are expected to vote on later on Thursday.

Watch above, via CSPAN 3.

