Jennifer Horn, the Log Cabin Republican board member who resigned in protest over President Donald Trump, spoke out against the president with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, saying: “He will divide and damage and destroy this country in any manner he thinks he need to advance his own political power.”

Horn, a two-time Republican Congressional candidate from New Hampshire said she could no longer defend Trump’s actions to her daughter, prompting her to step down. She then cited numerous Trump policies that she said target or marginalize LBGTQ people, from the transgender military ban to rolling back equal protection rights for gay and trans people to so-called “bathroom bans” aimed at trans students.

“But it’s not just the LGBTQ community this president targets,” she added. “When we look at immigrants, people — anyone that he thinks he can somehow use to anger his base— he doesn’t care if he has to divide on racial lines, on ethnic lines, on educational lines. He will divide and damage and destroy this country in any manner he thinks he need to advance his own political power.”

Horn said she did not vote for Trump in 2016 — she wrote in another Republican — and she does not plan to vote for him in 2020, either. But she was noncommittal about voting for the eventual Democratic presidential nominee.

“You’re a white woman, and you’re a white woman Republican,” Hayes noted, teeing up a question about a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showing Trump losing support from women voters, especially suburban women. “What are the conversations you have with the people in your social circle who are similar, who are Republicans and are generally in the social form strata as you?”

“I think those numbers are reflective not just of my social circle, but of the electorate here in New Hampshire as well,” she said. “You know, one of the things people are not looking at very closely, and I think they should, is how fewer people identify as Republican today than they did on the Election Day in 2016. It’s enough to sway an election in many states, including New Hampshire, so I think that those numbers that you referenced are very reflective of what’s happening across the country.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

