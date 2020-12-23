comScore

Ex-Army Major Richard Ojeda Slams Trump For Blackwater Pardons: ‘They Did Not Give Two Sh*ts’ About Who They Killed

By Ken MeyerDec 23rd, 2020, 7:55 am

Former Congressman and retired Army Major Richard Ojeda (D) blasted President Donald Trump for his pardon of four contractors with the private military firm, Blackwater. Ojeda voted for Trump in 2016 and has later publicly acknowledged that was a mistake.

Trump released a flurry of pardons on Tuesday night, granting clemency to public figures connected to the Russia investigation, multiple former Republican congressmen convicted for corruption, and the four Blackwater contractors, who were convicted for killing Iraqi civilians in 2007. This comes shortly after Trump pardoned his former White House national security adviser, Michael Flynn, which raised questions for weeks about who else might get pardoned before Trump leaves office.

Ojeda posted his reaction to the news on Twitter, saying he was “sickened” by the Blackwater pardons.

“Those guys would drive through frigging areas and just frigging randomly shoot at people,” he said. “They would cause so much trouble for other active-duty units coming through areas. We would end up finding ourselves going through an area that had become a hornet’s nest because previously, they drove through there shooting shit up…They did not give two sh*ts.”

Ojeda went on to determine “this is nothing more than Donald Trump doing something good for his good ol’ buddy Erik Prince.”

“There were innocent people that lost their lives, but I guess it’s okay if they were Iraqi,” he sarcastically continued. “It’s an absolute shame. What a disgrace.”

Ojeda was hardly alone in his criticism. Numerous people blasted Trump for his 11th-hour pardons, not the least of which was this Twitter thread about the youngest victim killed by the Blackwater contractors and the legal case against them.

