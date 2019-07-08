Rev. Al Sharpton said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Monday that no candidate is ‘safe’ to assume they have the black vote. “Anyone who thinks the black vote is a lock for anyone is kidding themselves at this point.”

Sharpton said that the black voting bloc will vote based on their personal interests rather than as a whole. “I think the novelty of just a black president is gone with the election and reelection of President Obama.”

“You’re going to have to prove that you represent people’s interests, that you really understand their life, and that you have a clear track record that makes people believe you’ll do it.”

He said that of course there was some enthusiasm for Senator Kamala Harris, but Vice President Joe Biden was still a big factor in the race, especially after he made the apology Saturday about his comments on working with segregationist senators.

Sharpton heard from candidates and spoke to voters over the weekend at the Essence Music Festival, which is one of the largest annual gatherings of African American women each year. He said that Biden’s apology resonated with the people but many were still saying ‘I’m not sure yet.’

Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Corey Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Mayors Bill de Blasio and Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Michael Bennet all spoke at the event. Biden did not.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com