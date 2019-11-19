Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson briefly weighed in on the controversy surrounding Ukraine last night and said that using U.S. aid for personal gain is flat-out wrong.

PBS’ Judy Woodruff spoke with Tillerson last night and bluntly asked, “If you had been Secretary of State and U.S. military assistance to Ukraine was being held conditional on the basis of an investigation of an American politician, what would your reaction have been?”

Tillerson initially didn’t want to answer, saying he wouldn’t engage in a hypothetical “on something that’s so visible in the hearings today.”

“It goes to what is appropriate and what is proper in the role of a diplomat,” Woodruff responded.

“Clearly asking for personal favors and using United States assets as collateral is wrong. There’s just no two ways about it,” Tillerson said. “So if you’re seeking some kind of personal gain and you’re using — whether it’s American foreign aid or American weapons or American influence, that’s wrong. And I think everyone understands that.”

Tillerson recently spoke out after Nikki Haley wrote in her book that he and John Kelly were undermining the president and tried to get her to join them. Tillerson denied Haley’s claims.

You can watch Tillerson’s comments above, via PBS.

