RFK Jr. Downplays Covid to Tucker Carlson: Even If It ‘Was the Deadly Disease That They Say It Is, There’s Worse Things Than Death’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was known for crazy anti-vaccine views even before the pandemic, downplayed covid-19 in an interview Monday with Tucker Carlson.

For years Kennedy has pushed the flat-out false assertion that vaccines can cause autism, and he has fear-mongered about vaccines on many occasions. In 2019 several of his family members penned an op-ed calling out his dangerous misinformation.

On Monday night Carlson queued up a clip of his interview with Kennedy by describing him to viewers as “one of the smartest and most articulate chroniclers of the erosion of our civil liberties.”

They spoke for Carlson’s Fox Nation series Tucker Carlson Today, where Kennedy spread nonsense about the covid-19 vaccines.

In comments appearing to reference Dr. Anthony Fauci, Kennedy said, “It was just a doctor who has never treated a covid patient saying one week masks don’t work and a month later, everybody putting them on, and not citing one study to justify that change.”

He claimed that last year the U.S. “literally got rid of every amendment of the Constitution except the Second Amendment.”

And then Kennedy downplayed covid-19 as he compared this fight of his to 1776:

What I tell people is we have to love our freedom more than we fear a germ. We have to. And I would even remind people that even if this was the deadly disease that they say it is, there’s worse things than death… This may sound cold and people get mad at me for saying it, but we’re lucky that there was a whole generation of Americans in 1776 who said it would be better to die than to not have these rights written down.

Over 760,000 Americans have died of covid-19 since 2020.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

