RFK Jr. Praises Trump on Fox News as ‘The Most Successful Debater in This Country Since Lincoln-Douglas’

Democratic presidential candidate and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on Fox News’s Fox & Friends on Friday and offered praise for his potential general election opponent, former President Donald Trump.

When host Steve Doocy asked Kennedy about the likelihood of him debating President Joe Biden, saying it “doesn’t look like it will happen,” Kennedy emphasized that getting his chance to debate was important because in the end, the Democratic nominee would have to go up against someone he considered a great debater.

Kennedy argued, “We’re gonna try to get the president to debate, we think it’s really important. It is important for the Democratic party because ultimately the president will have to debate a Republican, and likely, we don’t know, but it’s gonna be Trump.”

“Trump is probably the most successful debater in this country since Lincoln-Douglas in the way he dispatched 16 Republican opponents, one after the other, in 2016, it was really quite extraordinary,” Kennedy continued, adding:

He has his own technique that people like, and it is like going to a prize fight and you need practice. And that usually happens during a primary, and asking the president not to debate during the primary is like asking a prize fighter to practice for his big bout by sitting on the couch and eating Chick-Fil-A.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt responded by saying, “It’s interesting that you’re saying that and praising him because you normally don’t hear that from a candidate, you could potentially run against him.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

