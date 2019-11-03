National Review editor Rich Lowry warned on Sunday that impeaching President Donald Trump will have dire consequences for America’s political integrity.

Lowry was on NBC for a Meet the Press panel to discuss whether Trump’s impeachment is capable of succeeding, and whether its overshadowing other important issues. He pointed to poll data in order to say most Americans would prefer it if Trump were removed from office via election, not impeachment.

“I just don’t think removing him would actually, in the end of the day, be good for the country,” Lowry said. “It would blow a hole of legitimacy at the center of our national politics that would take years to heal.”

Lowry also explained that, barring a few exceptions, “it would take an earth-shattering event” before Republicans turn against Trump en masse.

