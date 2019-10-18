Outgoing energy secretary Rick Perry is defending chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s disastrous news conference Thursday — one that Mulvaney himself has walked back.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Friday, Perry defended Mulvaney’s confirmation that the U.S. withheld aid to Ukraine in exchange for their help in investigating the 2016 election.

“I think he was straight up with what he said,” Perry told anchor Bill Hemmer. “I think there are people are trying to connect dots … by basically saying that there was no quid pro quo in the sense of what those folks out there would like for it to be. That we’re gonna give you this money unless you go investigate Joe Biden and his son. I never heard that said anywhere, any time, in any conversation, Bill.”

Hemmer followed up.

“You’re saying the Bidens’ name did not come up in any of your discussions with Ukrainian officials?”

“Never heard the Bidens’ name, not one time.”

“Did it come up in your discussions at the White House.”

“No, not with anyone.”

Biden’s name, of course, did come up on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said — according to a White House-released account of the call.

Perry has maintained that he personally was not on that call.

via Fox News.

