Rick Scott Says ‘Let People Make Their Choices’ on Vaccines as Cases Rise in Florida: We Don’t Need ‘People Telling Us What to Do’

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) took the position of letting people in his state make their own choices regarding the coronavirus vaccine, as Florida sees a serious rise in covid-19 cases.

During an interview Scott gave to Fox News Sunday, guest anchor Bret Baier noted that President Joe Biden called out Florida last week when he said that “some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic.” The president also called on governors to let businesses and schools institute mask/vaccine mandates on themselves if they want to.

Baier noted that Florida is currently witnessing a Covid surge, and then he turned to the fact that Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has signed an executive order barring schools from implementing a mask mandate.

“Should he have done that now?” Baier asked.

Scott answered that he has taken the vaccine and encourages other people to do so, then he started saying that the “frustrating” thing is that “since Covid started, it’s been all political.”

He continued:

Just give us good information. Americans are smart. They will make good decisions for their families, and we can’t go back to fear, fear that kills jobs, fear that shuts down schools, fear that slows everything down, because it hurts all families. Here’s what I believe we ought to do at every level of government. Let’s be honest. If you feel comfortable, get the vaccine. If you don’t fear how you’re going to keep yourself safe — that’s what I believe we ought to be doing and I’m going to do everything I can to tell people, you know, that I’ve been comfortable with the vaccine. I had Covid, I don’t want anybody to get Covid.

Baier followed up by asking if former President Donald Trump and other Republicans need to do more to encourage vaccines.

Scott said, “I hope no one else gets sick. I’ve been blessed. I’ve got grandkids. I don’t want any of them to get sick. So be careful, but let people make their choices. This is not a country where we need people telling us what to do.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com