Rick Scott Urges U.S. to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Get Planes to Ukraine: ‘The Ukrainian People Are Working So Hard to Defend Freedom’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) urged the U.S. on Sunday to do “everything we can” to support Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion, noting that how successful their stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin is “might be the deciding factor whether Putin goes into another country.”

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo began the segment by discussing a Zoom call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held with members of Congress, including Scott.

The Florida senator said one of the points Zelenskyy underscored during the call was the need for planes amid the Russian invasion.

“Whatever it takes, whatever the United States needs to do, they need to do today a get those planes there, because that’s what he needs,” Scott said, adding that sending anti-tank missiles should also be a priority.

“We’ve got to provide more resources to make sure that they can defend themselves,” Scott continued. “It’s remarkable the Ukrainian people are working so hard to defend freedom, and…they might be the deciding factor whether Putin goes into another country that we have to go into with all of our NATO allies.”

Scott went on to say that American retailers should continue to pull out of not just Russia, but Belarus as well.

“We’ve got to sanction Belarus and Russia the same way. Belarus is part of this,” he said. “We’ve got to do everything we can, and then we’ve got to make sure we shut off Russian oil.”

Asked for clarification about his Belarus remark, Scott elaborated that “Belarus is a part of this” due to Russian troops coming through Belarus and firing missiles from there.

“They’re allowing this to happen in their country,” Scott said. “So we have got to shut down their economy just like we have to shut down the Russian economy.”

