GOP strategist Rick Wilson briefly grossed out the other participants in his MSNBC hit by using a vivid metaphor that involved Sen. Lindsey Graham shaving President Donald Trump’s back.

“I think Lindsey Graham is sort of rolling tragedy right now where he knows much better than this. He knows — he knows Biden doesn’t deserve this. He knows the facts don’t merit it and he knows he’s contributing to this propaganda effort,” Wilson told Katy Tur on MSNBC Live Monday.

Tur asked why he Graham was doing this, and Wilson speculated it was because he wanted to remain in the Senate or get a better job in the Trump administration.

“He’s a man without a single moral qualm. You know, today he said his obligation. You know, Lindsey had an obligation to the Constitution, the law, and the voters of South Carolina. But now basically if Donald Trump says ‘hey come over and shave my back,’ Lindsey’s going to be there.”

“That’s not an image I wanted in my brain Rick Wilson,” Tur responded laughing. “Ali Velshi’s here and I don’t think he wants that visual either.”

Tur then had Washington Post reporter Matt Viser comment on Graham brining up John McCain before bringing an end to the segment.

“Rick, go get some soap and wash your brain out my friend,” Tur said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]