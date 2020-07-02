Former Republican strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson mocked President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 response, analogizing it to President Franklin Roosevelt ignoring Japanese attacks after Pearl Harbor and expecting them to “just go away tomorrow.”

Wilson, who has been behind some of the most viral anti-Trump commercials, mocked the president on MSNBC Thursday night for stumbling “his way through the first three years” of his term.

“When Covid appeared in the radar screen in the late fall of 2019, he chose to do nothing,” Wilson told Chris Hayes. “He chose to deceive the country about the severity of it. He chose to delay taking action to either protect American lives or the economy, and now he is paying the price for it.”

“Donald Trump every day continues to believe things like ‘It’s just going to disappear,'” Wilson continued. “What if Roosevelt had said ‘The Japanese may have bombed Pearl Harbor, but they’ll just go away tomorrow. Don’t worry about it.’ This is not the way a president leads. It’s not the way a president behaves. What we’re seeing here is this magical thinking, this reality bubble around him.”

Trump has often downplayed the coronavirus pandemic and the world’s need for a vaccination. The president, who has never publicly been seen wearing a face mask, recently said he’s “all for masks.” “I don’t know if you need ‘mandatory’ because you have many places in the country where people stay very long distance,” Trump said on Wednesday.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

