Rittenhouse Spokesman Dismisses Claim Pushed by Tucker Carlson That Jurors Are Being Intimidated Into Guilty Verdict

A spokesman for Kyle Rittenhouse’s family pushed back on the theory that the jurors in the Kenosha shooter’s trial are being intimidated by the prospect of riots should he be acquitted.

David Hancock appeared on Fox & Friends on Wednesday as the Rittenhouse jury prepares to resume deliberations. While there has been a great deal of public commotion about the jury instructions passed down by Judge Bruce Schroeder, Hancock denied that the family was worried about the verdict as deliberations stretch on.

“That means that the jury is actually looking at the 37-pages of jury instructions and they are paying attention,” Hancock said. “So, no. Our position is he was clearly defending himself. There is no doubt about that. And on top of that, that’s what and I’m confident that’s what the jury verdict will be.”

Steve Doocy then turned to the pro-Rittenhouse and anti-Rittenhouse crowds gathering in Kenosha in anticipation of the verdict.

“Are you worried that the anti-Kyle protesters might be influencing the jury to try to get a guilty conviction?” Doocy asked.

“They sure are trying,” Hancock answered. “But apparently they are fighting amongst all of themselves more than they are anybody else. There is a lot of people out there who are curious why they are even there. This has nothing to do with race. This has nothing to do with race at all, period, full stop. So they’re trying, but I don’t believe the jury is gonna let that actually take effect on their decision.”

Hancock’s comments come after some on the right, including Fox’s Tucker Carlson, suggest that the Rittenhouse jury should have already acquitted him, and the only reason they haven’t is that they don’t want to spark a violent mob. Months ago, Carlson ran with the similar claim that Derek Chauvin was only found guilty of murdering George Floyd because those jurors also feared violent repercussions by not doing so.

Watch above, via Fox News.

