LISTEN to the 9-1-1 Call from Florida Man Caught in Tiger’s Jaws: ‘I’m Being Attacked By a Tiger!’

Police have released the recording of the 9-1-1 call that a man made while his arm was in the clutches of a tiger’s jaws at a Florida zoo.

River Rosenquist, 26, was at the Naples Zoo in Naples after hours as part of a third-party cleaning service. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Norquist entered “an unauthorized area of the zoo at the tiger enclosure” and for some reason put his hand through a fence. The tiger latched on and “pulled his arm into the enclosure.”

The animal was an endangered Malayan tiger named Eko that had been at the zoo for two years.

Rosenquist was not responsible for cleaning any of the animal enclosures, meaning he had no reason to be in that area.

“I’m being attacked by a tiger!” screamed the man into his phone on a call with a 9-1-1 dispatcher. “Please, please, please!”

“Are you in the cage?” asked the dispatcher.

“No,” he replied. “I’m just outside of it. He’s got my hand!”

Body camera footage showed deputies arriving at the cage and the man screamed, “Please help me!”

Deputies attempted to bang on the fence in an effort to get the tiger to let go of Rosenquist, but the big cat was unrelenting. Eventually, officers decided to shoot the tiger, killing it. Rosenquist was flown to an area hospital with what authorities described as “serious” injuries.

Watch above via CBS News.

