RNC Chair Dodges When Confronted on House GOP Ousting Liz Cheney: Could This ‘Hurt You’ in the Midterms?

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel dodged on whether she supported the ouster of Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership in a Fox News interview Wednesday.

Hours after Cheney was removed from her position as conference chair, McDaniel said the party is “moving forward” and focusing on 2022.

Sandra Smith asked, “Are you saying that the only way to victory for your party is through Donald Trump?”

“No, I’m saying people don’t care who is in the House conference leadership,” McDaniel responded. “Most average Americans don’t pay attention to what’s happening in Washington.”

Cheney was removed from leadership after her very public criticisms of the former president for pushing the big lie about the 2020 election.

John Roberts noted the criticisms of House Republicans and asked, “Could this potentially hurt you in November 2022 or is it so far off that people will have forgotten it by then?”

McDaniel said she’s heard from House members that this was just about Cheney but “being a team player.”

Smith directly asked McDaniel if she personally supported Cheney’s ouster.

McDaniel dodged and said, “I don’t get involved in leadership battles within the house. That’s not what the RNC does. I support everything that we’re doing to win in 2022, and that’s going to be embracing policies that were put forward by the Trump administration in 2020 and the past four years.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

