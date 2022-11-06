RNC Chair McDaniel Says ‘Everybody Should Accept’ Election Results After CNN’s Bash Confronts Her About GOP Election Deniers

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel harped on Democrats who question election results in America while saying very little about the members of her own party who do the same.

In a broad interview on Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash, McDaniel was asked about Senator Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) refusal to say he will accept the 2022 midterm results because he “can’t predict what the Democrats might have planned.” Bash asked McDaniel “simple yes or no: should Republican candidates Ron Johnson, all of them, accept election results?”

McDaniel answered with a deflection:

I would say the same to Stacey Abrams, right? Or Hillary Clinton who is already saying in 2024, we’re going to rig the election. That’s not helpful. Listen, you should have a recount, you should have a canvas and it will go to the courts and then everybody should accept the results. That’s what it should be, but I’m also not going to say that if there’s problems, we shouldn’t be able to address that. If there’s real problems everyone should be able to address that. I think Ron Johnson and Stacey Abrams in the end, once all the avenues are exhausted, they’ll accept the results.

Amid the references to Clinton’s comments and Abrams’ claims that the Georgia vote was suppressed in the past, there was no reference to Donald Trump’s refusal to accept election results, nor the violence that that caused. The former president got back on this tangent recently when he attacked Republican senate candidate Joe O’Dea over his comments in the middle of a competitive race in Colorado.

Bash brought up O’Dea’s pledge to accept the outcome of his own election as she asked McDaniel “is that what you want to hear?”

“I think that’s what Ron said too,” McDaniel said, which Bash responded “No, he didn’t. He said he’s predicting the Democrats are going to be involved in things…”

From there, Bash and McDaniel clashed over which party has done more to erode public trust in democracy.

