Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel dug at ABC’s George Stephanopoulos by using part of her interview with him to complain about his town hall with former Vice President Joe Biden.

After McDaniel fielded questions on Sunday about President Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric, Stephanopoulos moved on to ask her about Trump getting in fights with Republicans who’ve distanced themselves from him. McDaniel rejected the criticism Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) leveled at Trump in a private phone call, which led to Stephanopoulos asking about Trump bashing Senator Susan Collins (R-ME).

“I want all Republicans to win,” McDaniel answered shortly before she digressed to talk about Biden’s Supreme Court comments during his ABC town hall.

You have a candidate on the Democratic side right now, Joe Biden, who on your town hall, and continually, after question after question about whether or not he’s going to upend the third branch of government and burn down our checks and balances, is saying I’ll tell you what i’m going to do after the election.

Stephanopoulos interjected to note that he asked Biden about that, and the ex-veep said he won’t reveal his position on Supreme Court packing until after Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate hearings are over. In the meantime, McDaniel groaned that “every reporter lets him get a free pass.”

“I would love for Joe Biden to get a tough question that he actually has to answer,” McDaniel said.

“He did answer it on Thursday,” Stephanopoulos said before returning to Trump’s feud with Republican figures, though McDaniel persisted on bringing up the Biden town hall during the interview.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]