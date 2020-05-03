RNC chair Ronna McDaniel went on a tear Sunday against media outlets that did not ask Joe Biden about Tara Reade in recent weeks.

During the interview with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, McDaniel swiped at Biden for “hiding” and said, “We’ve seen him really be challenged for the first time in five weeks on allegations that many in the media have ignored.”

Raddatz said ABC hasn’t ignored it, before asking McDaniel about going after Biden when the president has multiple allegations against him.

McDaniel continued to hit the media for “ignoring this”:

“It has been been appalling, the hypocrisy, as to how Brett Kavanagh was treated versus Joe Biden. Brett Kavanaugh — every accuser was put on TV, it was wall to wall coverage. They went into his high school yearbook, they said he needed an FBI investigation. Michael Avenatti was on TV accusing him of gang rape from an accuser who’d never even met Brett Kavanaugh.And then you go to Joe Biden, five weeks of silence. 19 interviews without a single question. He won’t let people go into his records… they’re calling on the DNC to do the investigation. It from ‘me too, me too, me too’ to ‘move on, move on, mauve on’ in a nanosecond because he’s a Democrat. And the hypocrisy is appalling. And it’s not just from the Democrats, it’s from the media. And I’ll tell you, I think any outlet that conducted those 19 interviews and didn’t ask a single question should be disqualified from conducting any part of a presidential debate.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

