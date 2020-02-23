White House national security chief Robert O’Brien snarked at former Admiral William McRaven for saying President Donald Trump might be trying to soothe his own ego at the country’s expense.

O’Brien was put under massive pressure this weekend when ABC’s George Stephanopoulos grilled him for denying intelligence analysis that Russia is trying to re-elect Trump as part of their broader effort to sow discord in the 2020 election. O’Brien also disputed indications that Trump ousted Joseph Maguire in anger after the outgoing director of national intelligence briefed Congress on these matters.

Eventually, Stephanopoulos brought up a Washington Post op-ed McRaven wrote, which scorched Trump by saying “When good men and women can’t speak the truth, when facts are inconvenient, when integrity and character no longer matter, when presidential ego and self-preservation are more important than national security — then there is nothing left to stop the triumph of evil.”

O’Brien’s response:

“I don’t know how to respond to him. He was a great Navy SEAL, but I didn’t see him in the Oval Office when we were talking to Joe Maguire. I didn’t see him in any of the meetings we had with the president. He must have supernatural powers or some sort of incredible intelligence collection to be able to get to what the president and senior aides were thinking.”

The tangent continued with O’Brien insisting that he and Trump think “very highly” of Maguire. O’Brien took another shot at McRaven, however, by saying “maybe he’s trying out his new job as a pundit for The Washington Post, and I don’t know how he would have that information since he wasn’t in the meetings and I was.”

