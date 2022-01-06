Appearing on Thursday’s The View, which marked the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Washington Post reporter Robert Costa recalled what former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon allegedly told then-President Donald Trump ahead of Congress certifying the 2020 election.

“The chronology here is really important because throughout the weeks of November after the election, early December, up until when the electoral college votes, the Trump strategy was essentially fight this in the court,” said Costa. “They failed across the board.”

Costa, along with Bob Woodward, wrote and published last year Peril about the final days of the Trump presidency and the early days of the Biden administration. Woodward appeared alongside Costa on The View.

Costa continued:

So when they had no other option on the legal court front, they decided, “Hey, what’s our gambit here?” There is a new focus on Jan. 6th, the certification day. And on Dec. 30th, we report in the book, Bannon and Trump spoke by phone and Bannon said, “You have to kill the Biden presidency in the crib.” I mean, violent language. And he says to Trump, “You have to get back to Washington to focus on this.” Trump skips the new year’s eve party at Mar-a-Lago, which we all know he doesn’t like to do, but he comes back to Washington and from new year’s day on, Peter Navarro, John Eastman, the conservative lawyer, Steve Bannon and so many others are building this campaign of pressure on lawmakers, dozens of them in the House and Senate, and on state officials to try and do Trump’s bidding and stop the certification.”

Navarro was a top trade advisor in the Trump administration and in recent days has defended his and the administration’s actions leading up to Jan. 6.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com