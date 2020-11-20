Few people are more closely identified with New York than Robert De Niro. On Friday, the legendary actor went after New York City’s longtime mayor.

Appearing on The View, De Niro bashed Rudy Giuliani over his representation of President Donald Trump. View co-host Sunny Hostin asked the actor — who has starred in a number of famous mob movies over the years — about Giuliani baselessly accusing the ‘mafia’ of Democrats of rigging the vote.

“Giuliani used to prosecute actual mob bosses in the ’80s in federal court,” Hostin said. “What happened to him?!”

“He’s the one who was prosecuting under the RICO act,” De Niro replied. “And now he’s representing a mob family. It’s crazy. I don’t know what happened to him. I feel bad for him.”

Hostin asked De Niro why he thinks Giuliani changed.

“I think just for the attention, maybe desperation,” De Niro said. He added, “It’s just nuts.”

Watch above, via ABC.

