Academy Award-winning actor and vocal Trump critic Robert De Niro praised former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and said his campaign “might be the one” to win the 2020 Democratic nomination and defeat President Donald Trump.

Speaking with Stephen Colbert on CBS’ Late Show, De Niro contrasted Bloomberg with the “fake president” Trump.

“There are a lot of people who want to replace him,” Colbert said, alluding the large field of Democrats running in the presidential primary. “You’re a new Yorker. Bloomberg officially announced. You know him, right?”

“A little bit, yes,” De Niro said. “I like Bloomberg. He’s an adult. He’s a grownup,” the actor added to laughter and applause.

“He’s run the city for 12 years,” Colbert said. “I know there are things he did, you mentioned them on the show, but he’s done good things, and he tries to do the right thing. He’s put his money where his mouth is when it comes to climate change and certainly gun policy.”

De Niro agreed, and said: “So, you know, we just have to get past this — get over the hump into calm waters, and, so, to me, Bloomberg might be the one.”

“I love [2020 candidate Pete] Buttigieg, I like so many people,” De Niro added. “But we need to get past this horrible situation.”

“Yeah, there’s a sense of urgency right now. We need to right the ship,” Colbert agreed.

Watch the video above, via CBS.

