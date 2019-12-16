Robert De Niro not only expressed his anger with President Donald Trump on The View, he also singled out Trump’s family – saying he would disown his kids if they acted like the Trumps.

“You also talk about his children, and you say that they’re like a gangster family too,” Joy Behar said, provoking laughter from the audience.

“I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what they kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them. I would disown them,” De Niro said. “I would have a serious talk with them — I would have a serious talk with them. First of all, it’s an impossibility. My kids are not like that of course, but if I disagreed with them on things of principle, I would say, and they felt it, and we do now.”

De Niro also argued he doesn’t think Trump has any character, mentioning how Trump constantly attacked Meghan McCain’s father John McCain.

“You insult people and say the terrible things about them, when you feel that way about yourself. You know how terrible that is. What he said about her father,” De Niro said, pointing to McCain. “What is that about?”

“He’s deeply emasculated by my father’s legacy and he can’t take it. That’s what it’s about,” Meghan McCain said.

Watch above, via ABC.

