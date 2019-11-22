In news you probably weren’t expecting now (or ever), a heated debate about vaping broke out at a White House meeting between industry executives and others, including Senator Mitt Romney.

One of the key issues that came up concerned flavors. One exec said, “We believe you can market flavors responsibly.”

The president mostly asked questions while advocates and critics tussled over whether flavors should be banned. Romney got into it as well with concerns about vaping use among young people.

He said it’s the flavors drawing kids in in the first place, saying they’re “putting out cotton candy flavor and — what is it — unicorn poop flavor.”

“This is kid product, we have to put the kids first,” he said.

And yes, if you’re wondering, the unicorn poop flavor is a real thing:

During a White House listening session about vaping, Mitt Romney claimed companies sell a flavor of vaping fluisd called "unicorn poop" to appeal to children. Because we all need things called "unicorn poop,' here it is. pic.twitter.com/45H7jTv45B — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 22, 2019

You can watch clips from the discussion above, via Fox Business Network.

