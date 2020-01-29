Romney Questions Trump Team: When Exactly Did POTUS First Order Hold on Ukraine Aid, and Did He Explain Why?

﻿

Senator Mitt Romney tonight posed a question to the Trump legal team regarding two key elements of the impeachment trial.

Chief Justice John Roberts read Romney’s question: “On what specific date did President Trump first order the hold on security assistance to Ukraine and did he explain the reason at that time?”

Patrick Philbin, deputy counsel to the president, responded by saying, “I don’t think that there is evidence in the record of a specific date. The specific date. But there is testimony in the record that individuals at OMB and elsewhere were aware of a hold as of July 3rd.”

He pointed to “evidence… of the president’s rationales” from earlier, citing an email between officials after a meeting with POTUS with questions about the funding.

“From the beginning, he raised the question of burden sharing,” Philbin added.

