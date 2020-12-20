Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) bashed President Donald Trump for his reported flirting with the possibility of declaring martial law to upend the 2020 election results.

Multiple reports emerged over the weekend detailing Trump’s recent meetings with numerous allies, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell. The common theme of these reports was that Trump’s inner circle have encouraged the president to try enacting martial law, have the DHS illegally seize voting machines, and launch other attempts to undo his defeat to President-Elect Joe Biden.

Jake Tapper led an interview with Romney on Sunday by asking the senator to respond to these events.

“What will Senate Republicans do to make sure none of this madness happens?”

“It’s not going to happen. It’s going nowhere,” Romney answered. “It’s really sad in a lot of respects and embarrassing because the president could, right now, be writing the last chapter of this administration with a victory lap with regards to the vaccine.”

Romney went on to say Trump “could be going out championing this story. But instead, he’s leaving Washington with conspiracy theories and things that are so nutty and loopy that people are shaking their head wondering in the world has gotten into this man? I think that is unfortunate because he has more accomplishments than this last chapter suggests he’s going to be known for.”

Trump has denied thinking about martial law, even as he continues to spread further election disinformation.

Watch above, via CNN.

