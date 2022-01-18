Former Republican Congressman David Jolly did not hesitate for a second when asked by Nicolle Wallace, “Who is more dangerous in charge of the MAGA base, Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis?”

“Ron DeSantis is far more dangerous than Donald Trump,” Jolly immediately replied while on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House Tuesday. Tensions between Trump and DeSantis have dominated media coverage as the two head toward a potential showdown for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Jolly went on to explain his reasoning, “He’s more savvy. He’s more coy. And he doesn’t have the pitfalls that Donald Trump does.”

Jolly, who argued earlier in the show that DeSantis has never been loyal to Trump and only “used” the former president to get into power, then went on a long tirade regarding DeSantis’ tenure as governor.

“Ron DeSantis will announce he’s running for president on this notion of the free state of Florida,” Jolly continued, listing off all the ways he believes DeSantis has made Florida less free:

Florida’s not free if your kids can’t be exposed to the full curriculum that would make them smarter and better educated students. Florida’s not free if you can’t get a test or treatment for Covid. Florida’s not free if you don’t have access to the ballot box. Florida’s not free if you’re a voter and you vote and by a majority, determined home rule and then Governor DeSantis says, ‘I’m not going to let you do that and he knee-caps local voters’

“Florida’s not free,” Jolly concluded. “It’s a narrative that Ron DeSantis is very successfully selling, which is what makes him dangerous. It’s Ron DeSantis’ narrative of freedom. He’s really knee-capping democracy right now for people of Florida and he will successfully do it on the national stage should he get to the White House.”

Watch the full clip via MSNBC

