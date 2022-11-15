‘Ron DeSantis is the Leader of the Republican Party’: MSNBC Touts Slew of GOP Leaders Bailing Out On Trump 2024

MSNBC played clips on Tuesday of Republicans bailing out of a Trump 2024 presidential run ahead of former President Donald Trump set to announce Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that he will make another run for the White House.

The GOP venting comes as the party disappointed in last week’s midterms where the Democrats maintained control of the Senate. The GOP is set to barely win the majority in the House of Representatives. Many of Trump’s endorsed candidates lost their races, especially in crucial states including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.

“I think President Trump was an albatross on the electoral prospects of some of our candidates,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

“It’s clear that, you know, running on re-litigating the 2020 election is not a winning strategy,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD). Numerous candidates, including Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, peddled the false notion that Trump won the 2020 election.

“Currently, Ron DeSantis is the leader of the Republican Party, whether he wants to be or not,” said Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY).

A Politico-morning Consult poll released on Tuesday showed that 61 percent of GOP voters said that Trump probably or definitely should run in 2024.

Watch above via MSNBC.

