Ron Johnson Slams ‘Arrogant’ Senate GOP Leadership for Thinking They ‘Know Better’ Than McCarthy in Spending Bill Fight

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) lashed out at “arrogant” Republican leadership in the Senate for supporting an omnibus spending bill against the wishes of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

The Senate is poised to pass a $1.7 trillion spending package to keep the government funded through Sept. 30. There appear to be enough Republicans in support to meet the 60-vote threshold to advance the legislation. That includes Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has angered House Republicans on the verge of controlling the lower chamber in January.

McCarthy, who is the favorite to become speaker of the House in the next Congress, said he wants Senate Republicans to withhold their support for a bill until the GOP can use its leverage in the House to force spending cuts.

Johnson said he agrees with the approach and panned his Senate Republican colleagues who are backing the bill.

“Mr. McCarthy’s public statements have been that he has been opposed to this omnibus,” Johnson told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday. “He wanted to respect the voters’ wishes and have the House Republicans have a shot making this more fiscally responsible.”

The senator went on to call GOP Senate leadership “arrogant,” though he did not mention McConnell by name.

“I think it’s arrogant on the part of Senate leadership – Republican leadership, as well as those voting for this – to think they know better than hopefully speaker future [sic] McCarthy.”

He said it’s “wrong” not to allow the next House to force cuts.

“We need a strategy on these issues,” Johnson continued. “This is taking this issue away from House Republicans and I just think it’s wrong and so does he.”

