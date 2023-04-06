Ron Johnson Tells Fox He Sought Reelection Mainly to ‘Advocate For The Vaccine Injured’

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R) joined Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning for a lengthy conversation about former President Donald Trump’s arraignment. The interview ended with Johnson identifying his top priority in the U.S. Senate: “Advocating for the vaccine injured.”

As the conversation wound down, Johnson, who is known for bombastic rhetoric, tore into Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and defended House Republicans’ efforts to have Bragg testify before Congress.

Bragg receives “some federal funds, federal funds come with strings attached to them,” Johnson insisted, adding:

So I have no doubt that Congress has oversight authority, certainly over those expenditures. Look, listen, this is a corrupt prosecution. It’s a political prosecution. It is just going to hear, again, complicit and corrupt members of the mainstream media talking about all this. Such a sad day. This is such a sad, somber day. You know, they’re clicking their heels. This is exactly what they’ve been waiting for. So it literally makes you gag when you listen to members of mainstream media talk about how sad they are that Trump’s been indicted. This is exactly what they’ve been wanting for the last seven years.

“Do you think it’s going to stop Trump in terms of 2024?” Bartiromo asked.

“That doesn’t appear to. Again, I can’t predict exactly what’s going to happen here, but I do know that this is a completely political prosecution here. It just proves that we have a multi-tier system of justice. This is not what a nation operating under the rule of law looks like,” Johnson replied.

“Real quick, Senator, what’s your priority in the Senate right now?” Bartiromo asked as a final question.

“Well, from my standpoint, you know, unfortunately, I’m not chairman of the committee where I have subpoena power. So it’s more difficult for me to compel testimony. But one of the main reasons I ran again, Marias is nobody else is advocating for the vaccine injured. These vaccine injuries are real. They’re serious,” Johnson replied, concluding:

They’re not all that rare. But that’s what I’m going to be focusing on, because I think I can get a fair amount of information, uncover and expose the truth, at least as a results to vaccine injuries.

Johnson has been accused of spreading vaccine misinformation in the past. During the 2020 election, Johnson was rebuked for statements like, “We’re over 3000 deaths after within 30 days of taking the vaccine” — which fact-checkers debunked.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com