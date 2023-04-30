Ron Klain Absolutely Loses It When Jen Psaki Asks Him About His Late Mother In Emotional Interview

MSNBC host and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki interviewed her old boss, former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday, and at one point the discussion became emotional as Klain talked about losing his mother earlier this year.

Toward the end of the interview on Sunday’s Inside With Jen Psaki the host brought up a painful subject. She asked Klain to talk a little about his mother, who he lost in February of this year.

“Before I let you go, Mother’s Day is coming up. I know from knowing you for a long time that your mother was an incredibly important person in your life,” she said. “I just wanted to ask you to tell me you’re going to make me cry, but tell me a little bit about her.”

Klain immediately broke down into true tears, crying as he talked about the mother who clearly meant so much to him. It was a painful but touching moment.

His tribute to his mom was brief but lovely, and when Psaki was wrapping up, she reminded viewers to call their own mothers. “I know I will,” she said.

A rare example of genuineness for cable news that anyone can identify with.

PSAKI: Before I let you go, Mother’s Day is coming up. I know from knowing you for a long time that your mother was an incredibly important person in your life. I just wanted to ask you to tell me you’re going to make me cry, but tell me a little bit about her. I mean, how did she raise a person who became the White House chief of staff, became the vice president’s chief of staff, is a mentor to many. So tell me a little bit about your mother. KLAIN: My mother was an amazing woman. We lost her at the end of February. It was very, very sad, obviously, still is for me. She she dropped out of school at age 18, never finished college. Had me when she was 19. Put her heart and soul into raising her three children and also running two small businesses and eventually playing a major role in civic life in Indianapolis, where I grew up. And she’s going to be very much missed this Mother’s Day. PSAKI: You know, she is. And I know she would be so incredibly proud of you and your family and her grandkids as well. Ron Klain, thank you for joining me. KLAIN: Thanks for having me, Jen. PSAKI: Okay, everyone, remember to call your mom today. I know. I will.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC. And call your mom!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com