Ron Klain Says He Wants ‘Fewer Talking Head Panels’ About Trump Raid on Cable News

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain complained Thursday that coverage of the raid on former President Donald Trump’s home is taking up too much airtime

He said he would like to see more coverage of issues and how they affect voters. More particularly, Klain would like more coverage of recent White House victories.

Klain joined MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight to discuss Democrats’ chances in the upcoming midterm elections.

During a lengthy conversation, host Alex Wagner asked him about his thoughts on the Aug. 8 FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, and what it means for the White House.

Wagner noted Trump investigations are seemingly everywhere, before she continued:

As you are trying to cut through the noise, how much of a hindrance is it that given the sort of historic nature of these investigations of a former president, and the way in which indeed people seem to be drawn to the sensational scandal of Trump world, is that a problem for the Biden?

Klain explained he understands the interest in the issues plaguing Trump, but would like to see other things covered as well.

“Look, I think that it’s understandable people have an interest in these things,” Klain said. “But I also think how much coverage it gets is a choice the cable executives make, not us here at the White House. I actually think fewer talking head panels about Mar-a-Lago, and more explaining to people about how they could get the tax benefits in the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Klain added there are numerous positives, which Americans can celebrate and take advantage of.

He concluded, “I think people are interested in that, too, I wish there was more of that on cable TV. I will leave it to the cable executives to decide what they show on TV.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

