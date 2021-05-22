Ronald Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, spoke out on her son’s tragic death, her “living nightmare,” and the lack of transparency in the Louisiana State Police.

The Associated Press released bodycam footage of Greene’s fatal arrest earlier in the week. The footage shows state troopers tasing, choking, punching, and kicking Greene.

Hardin told CNN host Fredricka Whitfield that she was initially suspicious when she first heard the news of her son’s death. She continued by discussing her mental state after Ronald’s death, telling Whitfield “You know, my heart is beating crazy, just the fact that it’s a constant reliving of this. I haven’t even grieved. I told the kids, I said, do you know that I haven’t even screamed, I haven’t cried for my son, because this has been a living nightmare.”

She also demanded justice for her son with harsh words for the officers at the scene, saying “They need to be incarcerated. They need to get stripped down for all that they’ve been doing. We don’t even know who else paid the cost for them being on duty,” and added “My son is one of thousands.”

Whitfield made a striking comparison to a lynching, “The video is horrific, and now these still images of Greene’s face, his head, after his death. I mean, it reminds me of Emmett Till. His mother wanted the world to see what hate did to her son.”

An attorney representing Greene’s family, Lee Merritt, compared the case to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery’s deaths that was captured on cell phone footage, saying “We’re hoping those shocking images, like the shocking images of Ahmaud Arbery, once it’s in the hands of the people of Louisiana and the people of this country, that we will now stand up and demand accountability.”

Greene’s mother reiterated what she said Friday night, that the Louisiana troopers were an “organized crime ring.”

The interview ended emotionally with both Hardin and Whitfield tearing up as Greene’s mother said, “There’s no empathy for how they do another human being and they let the families continue to suffer.”

