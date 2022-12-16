Ronna McDaniel Says She’s Open to Debating Mike Lindell to Keep Her Job – Just Not in Public

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said she would be willing to debate Mike Lindell and/or Harmeet Dhillon, both of who are challenging her for her job.

But she said she would only be willing to do it behind closed doors after she was asked by Steve Bannon if she would participate in a town hall or another public forum.

McDaniel has come under fire after the Republican Party failed to meet expectations for yet another election. Since she assumed her office in 2017, the GOP has arguably failed in three straight elections. In 2018, the party lost the House halfway through former President Donald Trump’s term in office.

In 2020, Trump lost his reelection bid while Democrats reached 50 Senate seats – giving Vice President Kamala Harris a tie-breaking vote in crucial situations. Last month, Democrats gained an outright Senate majority while the GOP bungled what many political pundits viewed as a slam dunk for a House supermajority. It didn’t happen.

Trump’s appeal (or lack thereof) with voters has come under scrutiny. So, too, has the RNC’s direction under McDaniel’s leadership.

She has invited a pair of challengers in Lindell and Dhillon but has been more or less quiet about their respective bids to unseat her. On Bannon’s War Room Friday, he asked her if she would be willing to face them in front of the RNC’s 168 voting members.

She said she would face either or both of them in any forum in front of the voters – and only in front of the voters.

“Would you be open with the 168, or a broader audience in a town hall, would you be open to having Harmett and Mike Lindell, the two people that have thrown their hat in the ring, to do a Q&A – to do it like a debate and defend your record of accomplishment?” Bannon asked her.

McDaniel responded, “I’m always happy to talk to the 168. I’m always happy to talk to the 168. So, I’m talking to them every day.”

Bannon cut in, “But would you be open to do it in a more public forum so this stuff could be aired?”

McDaniel responded, “I’m Interested in doing things in front of the 168, that’s what I’m interested in doing.”

Watch above, via Real America’s Voice.

