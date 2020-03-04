Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel retaliated to Donna Brazile telling her to “go to hell” with her talking points about the Democratic 2020 primary.

McDaniel gave a late night Super Tuesday interview to Shannon Bream where she was immediately asked for her reaction to Brazile’s diatribe — which was made in response to McDaniel’s claim that Democrats have “rigged” the primary process against Senator Bernie Sanders. McDaniel stood by that contention and said Brazile was “out of line” by telling her to “go to hell.”

“We all recognize that the Democrats did put their thumb on the scale for Hillary Clinton in 2016, because of Donna,” McDaniel said. “You’ve seen the Democrats change their debate process to put Bloomberg on the stage, and you’ve seen the concerted effort by the establishment Democrats to go after Bernie Sanders. And you know who’s saying at the most? Bernie Sanders. So I felt very in-my-lane saying this is happening, I don’t think it’s something we can’t discuss and I think her response was a little out-of-line and disproportionate to my earlier comments today.”

From there, Bream brought up the counterpoint that Joe Biden got the advantage over Sanders because his moderate Democratic competitors decided to consolidate around him. This led to McDaniel further decrying superdelegates and the “flawed” Democratic convention process. She also pronounced the nomination a “jump ball” between Biden and Sanders

