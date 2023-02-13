Roseanne Barr Blasts ‘Book Burners’ Trying To ‘Kill Comedy,’ Proudly Declares She’s ‘More Offensive’ Than Ever Before

Roseanne Barr blasted “censors and book burners” as a threat to comedy in a Fox News appearance on Monday.

The comedian was promoting her new Fox Nation comedy special, her first major work since losing her series Roseanne in 2018 over backlash to a tweet deemed racist by many about former Obama official Valerie Jarrett. Barr apologized at the time, but ABC canceled Roseanne and moved forward with a reboot of the series that had no involvement from Barr.

Speaking with Ainsley Earhardt on Fox & Friends, Barr said she spoke with other “canceled” comedians and a pact was made that they needed to be even “more offensive” than before.

“We have to be more offensive when we come back because we can’t be beaten down. We can’t let them kill comedy,” she said. “We can’t let, you know these, people who are censors and book-burners have the last say over comedy. We have to protect comedy.”

Fox Nation’s Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! released on Monday. Barr argued comedy is “the major free speech art form.”

“It’s the last place you can get up and say what you want to say to the people who want to hear it,” she said.

According to Barr, she was nervous for a time about returning to stand-up comedy in today’s climate.

“I took a long pause, like years, to go, I’m afraid to say anything in this climate and I think everybody is,” she said, “but then I’m like, hell, I’m 70 years old, when am I going to get another chance to get out there and say, ‘hey guys, we got to fight against this censorship and this crazy stuff that is anti-American.'”

Watch above via Fox News.

