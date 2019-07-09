Billionaire businessman and former independent presidential candidate Ross Perot has passed away at the age of 89 after a near half-year long battle with leukemia.

Dallas Morning News broke the story by describing how Perot has been battling leukemia since February and nearly died earlier in the year from a secondary infection.

“In business and in life, Ross was a man of integrity and action,” said Perot family representative James Fuller. “A true American patriot and a man of rare vision, principle and deep compassion, he touched the lives of countless people through his unwavering support of the military and veterans and through his charitable endeavors.”

Perot was a political spoiler in both the 1992 and 1996 presidential elections as his third-party candidacy took more votes from Republican candidates former President George H. W. Bush and Senator Bob Dole, respectively, essentially ensuring a two-term Bill Clinton presidency.

This story is developing and we shall update accordingly.

