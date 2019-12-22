Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) shrugged on Sunday when he was grilled on whether President Donald Trump made a “mistake” in trying to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating his political foes.

As Dana Bash asked Blunt for his thoughts on how Nancy Pelosi is maneuvering the impeachment process against Trump, the CNN host switched gears at one point and asked Blunt if the president’s actions were “appropriate.” Blunt repeatedly hedged around the question despite Bash’s prompting, eventually answering “I’ve never been very happy with any of the Ukraine decisions since the Russians invaded Crimea.”

“We told President Obama in December of 2015 to provide lethal aid, which he never did,” Blunt said. “I’’ve never been happy with the way any of this has been handled regarding Ukraine, so we’re trying to do what we can now to be helpful.”

Bash continued by invoking GOPers who’ve taken a negative view of Trump’s call with Zelensky. When she asked “did [Trump] make a mistake,” Blunt told Bash “the presidents make mistakes.”

“I don’t know if this call was a mistake, but again, I think there are plenty of mistakes that have been made by both President Obama and President Trump regarding Ukraine and how to deal with Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

Watch above, via CNN.

