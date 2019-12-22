Senator Roy Blunt (R- MO) called it a mistake for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to withhold the House of Representatives’ articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Blunt gave an interview on Sunday to CNN’s Dana Bash, who asked him about Pelosi’s decision to hold the articles back from the senate until she sees what the rules will be like at their impeachment trial. Blunt responded that “I frankly don’t think the speaker has the right to do this or the power to do this.”

“The speaker has a lot of power, but once the House has spoken, the speaker doesn’t get the decision as to whether or not she transmits that decision to the Senate in my view,” Blunt said. “Frankly, I think it is a mistake on the speaker’s part. I think it is pretty political anyway, and this is sort of the icing on the political cake where, at the end, the speaker still can’t let go of this as an issue to try to wring the last vestige of politics out of it.”

Blunt continued to predict that the Senate’s vote on Trump’s impeachment will just as partisan as the House’s vote, so “the outcome is certain.” He also disapproved of Pelosi trying to “involve herself in what the Senate should do.”

“I don’t think they made the case. I don’t think they came close to making the case,” Blunt said. “It is not a trial in any classic sense. It is a political decision to do it, and at the end of the day every single member of the Senate has considerations that are pretty obvious.”

Watch above, via CNN.

