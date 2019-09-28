President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared on Jeanine Pirro’s show on Fox News to continue his bizarre spate of media appearances.

Giuliani also commented on Ambassador Kurt Volker’s resignation as special envoy to Ukraine and refuted Pirro’s claim that he could have been leaking.

“He sets up the meeting and suddenly resigns. Could he be the one leaking the information?” Pirro asked.

“I would seriously doubt it,” Giuliani responded. “I feel sorry for what’s happening to Kurt.”

When Pirro asked Giuliani why Volker resigned, Giuliani responded “I don’t know, maybe they got angry he brought me in.”

During his lengthy interview on Justice with Judge Jeanine, Giuliani again showed off his texts from State Department officials like Volker, telling officials he has communicated with “don’t get nervous. You didn’t do anything wrong.”

Pirro asked him to confirm he coordinated with State Department officials, which Giuliani said “yes, they thanked me at the end for doing a good job,” but said he didn’t coordinate directly with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who now faces a Congressional subpoena over the Ukraine matter.

Giuliani also took a remarkably fatalistic outlook on leaking, commenting there was probably nothing Trump’s administration could do to stop leaks to the media after Pirro asked why the White House can’t control leaks.

“What White House has ever been able to control leaks? This may be worse, I’m not sure, I had leaks when I was mayor,” Giuliani said.

Pirro then asked where Bill Barr was on this. It was reported earlier today that Barr was annoyed that Trump tried to link him to Giuliani in his phone call with the Ukrainian president.

“I put the evidence out in public. It’s all out there,” Giuliani said. “I’m not pressuring anybody because if I pressured somebody they would shoot me in front of a firing squad.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

