Rudy Giuliani Goes Off On ‘Damn Liar’ Stormy Daniels on Newsmax, Blasts DA for Targeting Trump Over ‘Personal Sexual Situation’

Rudy Giuliani blasted the Manhattan district attorney for potentially indicting Donald Trump over a “personal sexual situation,” one the attorney said his “personal friend” is completely innocent of.

Giuliani appeared on Newsmax to react to the former president announcing through Truth Social that he could be arrested by Tuesday and telling his followers to “take our nation back.” Trump was reacting to the reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is readying an indictment for the former president over alleged hush payments to Stormy Daniels to cover an alleged affair. Trump has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing and dismissed the investigation as one of multiple “witch hunts” against him.

According to Giuliani, Trump’s actions in regards to Daniels are personal, but he also assured viewers that he was sure Daniels is a “damn liar” because he’s a “personal friend” of Trump. The former Trump attorney chalked it to a “personal sexual situation” and even brought up Bill Clinton.

“This is a personal sexual situation. What about Bill Clinton? That wasn’t worse? This guy allegedly – and I’m telling you it’s untrue. As his personal friend, I’m going to tell you categorically she’s lying. Categorically. And I know I say that all the time. I can tell you personally why I know that. She’s a damn liar!” Giuliani said.

The attorney and former New York City mayor had nothing positive to say about Briggs either, arguing he’s a politically motivated prosecutor with a flimsy case. He also knocked the district attorney for focusing on investigations like this instead of crime in his city.

“Manhattan has suffered unbelievable levels of crime under this incompetent and communist, this [George] Soros-paid-for-piece-of-I don’t know what,” he said.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com