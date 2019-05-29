Rudy Giuliani invoked the Soviet Union as he railed against Robert Mueller for the announcement he gave on his Russian collusion and obstruction of justice investigations.

The former New York City mayor-turned-attorney for President Donald Trump was on America’s Newsroom to remark to how Mueller said “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not.” Mueller also emphasized that charging the president wasn’t an option for him because of Justice Department policy saying the president can’t be charged with a crime.

Giuliani responded that Mueller made a decision by default of how couldn’t reach a decision on whether Trump committed a crime. When Bill Hemmer asked him about how Mueller said there was “insufficient evidence” regarding Russian collusion, Giuliani said Mueller was dabbling with a notion of exoneration that was “completely foreign to American law,” and that that practice applies to places like the Soviet Union.

“I never exonerated anyone. I found ‘is there enough evidence to bring a charge or isn’t there?’ If not enough evidence to bring a charge, end of case, case is over.”

Giuliani continued to say Mueller spoke like this at his presser because “he’s lost his notion of American fairness” and “the reality is he doesn’t have a collusion case or an obstruction case.” He also called the investigation “unfair” and a “perversion” between Mueller and the media.

“If he was constrained by this Justice Department rule, why did he do the investigation at all?” Giuliani said.

[Photo via Saul Loeb/Getty Images]

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com