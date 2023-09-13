Rudy Giuliani Rips Biden For ‘Just Flat Out Lying’ He Was at Ground Zero the Day After 9/11

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani condemned President Joe Biden on Tuesday for falsely claiming he was at the site of the attacks on the World Trade Center the day after 9/11.

Biden came under fire on Monday after he falsely claimed to have been at Ground Zero in New York City the day after September 11, 2001.

“Ground Zero in New York, I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of Hell, it looked so devastating,” claimed Biden during a speech in Alaska, which was fact-checked as false by CNN.

After Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked Giuliani, “Why does Joe Biden feel the need to make it about him and lie about where his whereabouts, something so simple?” Giuliani said, “This one is a very hard one, you realize, for me to contain myself.”

He continued:

I knew he wasn’t there on the 12th. I was there. I sure as hell was there, but again, it was the busiest day of my life, or the second busiest. Maybe, just maybe, he was there. I couldn’t imagine, and if he were there, it wouldn’t have mattered to me because I considered him one of the dumbest men in the Senate. I wouldn’t have gone to him unless I had to. But I checked, and then I got several other people, I heard Ben Domenech on television, I went and got some video, and I realized he was just flat out lying. And to add that thing, “I looked into the gate gates of Hell…”

During the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Monday, Giuliani told Newsmax that he left the 9/11 memorial ceremony early because Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas were also in attendance.

Watch above via Newsmax.

