Rudy Giuliani Rips D.A. For Hitting Him With RICO Charge Like the One He Used Against Mafia: ‘I Was the First One to Use It’

Former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani condemned Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday for indicting him using the kind of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act he used against the Mafia in the 1980s.

During an interview with Giuliani on The Balance, Newsmax host Eric Bolling noted that the former mayor “famously used RICO to put away some of the most dangerous criminals the world has ever seen.”

Bolling listed, “Fat Tony Salerno from the Genovese crime family; Tony Ducks, Lucchese family; Carmine ‘Junior’ Persico, Colombos; Paul Castellano, the boss of the powerful Gambinos,” before asking, “Mr. Mayor, why the hell is Fani Willis trying to charge you with racketeering?”

“Because she’s a politician and not a lawyer. Not an honest, honorable lawyer,” Giuliani replied, adding:

This is a ridiculous application of the racketeering statute. There’s probably no one that knows it better than I do. Probably some that know it as well. I was the first one to use it in white-collar cases, but in major cases like the Boesky case and the Milken case. This is not meant for election disputes. I mean, this is ridiculous what she’s doing. Also, I don’t know if she realizes it because she seems like a pretty incompetent, sloppy prosecutor. I mean what she did yesterday with that indictment is inexcusable. If she worked for me, I would’ve fired her.

Giuliani, who used the federal RICO statute as a U.S. Attorney in the 1980s, was indicted on state charges alongside Trump and 17 others on Monday over Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Giuliani was charged with 13 counts, including violation of the RICO Act, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

