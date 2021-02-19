Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly decided he had a bone to pick with the Biden White House.

Kelly, who spend much of the post-election period insisting Trump won the 2020 election and that Biden would never be sworn in, took time on his Friday evening broadcast to imply the 46th president was neglecting one of his two German Shepherd First Dogs, Champ.

Pulling up a post from the @TheOvalPawffice Twitter account*, Kelly mocked the obvious parody dogspeak and took the opportunity to throw an obligatory shot at White House press secretary Jen Psaki, before supposedly detecting trouble in an image of the 12-year-old Champ laying near a fireplace in the White House. According to the Newsmax host, the dog’s long winter coat looked alarmingly unkempt, which ominously suggested possible mistreatment or neglect by the president and his staff.

(To be clear, the account he cited has since been suspended and based on a record on the Wayback Machine, the Twitter bio clarified that this was a fan account and not a White House account.)

“Did you see the dog?” an agitated Kelly asked, stabbing the air with his finger, as the screen zoomed in on the photo from the Tweet. “I want to show you something I noticed. Doesn’t he look a little, a little rough?”

“I love dogs!” Kelly clarified, before diagnosing Champ’s neglect based on one grainy social media image. “But this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I’ve never seen a dog in the White House like this.”

After reciting several past White House dogs by name, Kelly again implied the Biden White House was neglecting Champ: “I don’t know how much love and care he is getting.”

As if that weren’t surreal enough, Kelly then brought on two presidential historians, Craig Shirley, and Doug Wead, and continued to try to sniff out a brewing canine scandal.

“I’m having fun with this obviously,” Kelly allowed while introducing the pair, but then shifted back to a not so tongue-in-cheek tone to hit the Biden White House for not taking care of his pet. “This dog looks like from, I’m sorry, from the junkyard, and I love that dog, but he looks like he’s not been well cared for.”

Then Shirley, using his auspicious role as an expert of the presidency, happily ran with the same absurd criticism.

“He looks very dirty and disheveled and very unlike a presidential dog,” Shirley agreed.

“Is a scandal in making? I don’t think so,” Kelly concluded. “No one’s talking about this dog and I think, quite frankly, this is a rescue dog that may need to be rescued itself.”

All told, Kelly spent two whole minutes of the conservative network’s airtime hypothesizing about a First Dog’s possible mistreatment by a Democratic president based strictly on a low-resolution photo of the dog laying down indoors next to a warm fire.

Watch the video above, via Newsmax.

