Rush Limbaugh Falsely Claims Obama Removed Citizenship Questions From U.S. Census

Rush Limbaugh falsely claimed that Barack Obama took citizenship questions of the census when he was president during a Friday morning appearance on Fox & Friends.

In a segment that drew no push-back or fact-checking from the curvy couch, Limbaugh claimed that “somebody in the Obama regime decided to get rid of it,” and Democrats support that because “everything the Left does is political, and they couch it in compassion and concern and not wanting to target or single out anybody.”

After claiming that Democrats “don’t like this country” and believe in open borders, the conservative radio host presented his argument that Democrats oppose citizenship question because they want to forge a “globalist movement to eliminate the entire concept of citizenship.”

“These are global elites who want to manage the world and control as much of the population as they can. The first thing you do – if you really want to do that – is get rid of this concept people are citizens of different countries. You replace that concept with residents. Now you bring it to this country specifically. The Democrats here want open borders, they want as many people crossing the border as possible. Multiple reasons. One is, they need a permanent underclass. The Democrat party is a party that the worse can happen to it is for people to become self-reliant, for people to be able to produce for themselves.”

Putting aside Limbaugh’s insinuations about Democrats and their motives on citizenship and immigration, the question is did the Obama Administration take citizenship questions off the 2010 census. The answer is no.

Limbaugh seems to be peddling a false talking point which has become popular on the right: that citizenship questions have been part of every census from 1950 until Obama took them off. However, Fortune notes that although Obama was in office when the 2010 census was sent out without any citizenship questions, Census Bureau records show that they finalized their questions back in 2008 before the 44th president was sworn in.

In terms of the claim that citizenship questions have been a thing since the 50s, the census back then asked people where they were born, and – if they were foreign – have they become naturalized citizens. There weren’t any citizenship questions on the census from 1965, but Washington Post‘s Philip Bump noted that in the 1970s, Census Bureau started issuing two census forms: a short one distributed to most American households and a longer questionnaire that was sent out to a much smaller portion of the population.

Only the long-form census had citizenship and naturalization questions, and this trend continued until 2005 when the American Community Survey was inaugurated and could ask these questions more regularly.

“In other words,” Bump writes, “not only did Obama not remove the question from the census, over the past 10 years it has been asked more frequently than it was before his two terms in office.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

