Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh used the occasion of the 75th anniversary of D-Day as a way to smear migrants as an “invasion force” comparable in number to the one that landed on the beaches of Normandy.

On Thursday’s edition of The Rush Limbaugh Show, Limbaugh asked his audience to “Let me try another way of putting D-Day in perspective,” and began to run through some statistics about the invasion.

“Now, numbers are hard to remember on the radio, the number of soldiers landed on the beaches at Normandy, on D-Day, 129,710,” Limbaugh said, adding “By the time you add the paratroopers and the pilots of aircraft that were flying over, bombing, transport, all of the crew that were on the ships that crossed the Channel, we’re looking at a total of 150,000 Allied troops who were a part of the mission. One hundred fifty thousand. That number was outmanned and outgunned by the Germans.”

After another minute of historical digression, Limbaugh returned to his point, which was to call migrants at the United States’ southern border an “invasion force.”

“Just to put this in perspective, yesterday officials from the CPB, Border Patrol, announced that agents encountered more than 144,000 undocumented illegal aliens at the border in May,” Limbaugh said. “In one month. Some might say an invasion force similar to that which stormed the beaches at D-Day.”

“Same number of people, pretty much,” Limbaugh said, adding “Now, they’re not armed, and it’s not a military invasion obviously, but it nevertheless is an invasion.”

Yes, in Limbaugh’s analogy, the United States is Nazi Germany. But the real point appears to have been to exploit the solemn anniversary as an excuse to deploy the “invasion” rhetoric that is popular with people like President Donald Trump, and others.

Listen to the clip above, via Premiere Radio Networks.

