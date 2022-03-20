Russian state TV editor Marina Ovsyannikova said she is worried for her family’s safety after her live TV protest for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova spoke to George Stephanopoulos on Sunday after drawing international acclaim for breaking into her network’s broadcast with a poster, denouncing the war and the outlet’s propaganda on the Kremlin’s behalf. Ovsyannikova told the ABC News anchor she watched Russian propaganda grow “more and more distorted” over the years, and wanted to maximize the impact of her protest.

Ovsyannikova spoke of the demonstrations against the war within Russia and acknowledged the government’s increasing crackdown on political dissidents — including the new laws instituted to criminally prosecute protesters. Considering Ovsyannikova recently declined an offer of political asylum in France, Stephanopoulos asked her if she was concerned for her safety and that of her children.

“I am very worried for the safety of my children first and foremost,” Ovsyannikova admitted. While she expressed her gratitude for the asylum offer, she re-affirmed her defiance of the Kremlin as she explained “I’m a patriot.”

I want to live in Russia. My children want to live in Russia. We had a very comfortable life in Russia. I don’t want to immigrate and lose another ten years of my life to assimilate in some other country. Now, I believe in the history of my country, the times are very dark and very difficult, and every person who has a civil position who wants to make that civil position known must speak up. It’s very important.

Watch above, via ABC.

